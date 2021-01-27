Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $399.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.30 million and the highest is $410.27 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,524 shares of company stock worth $8,556,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

