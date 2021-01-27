Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

KEY opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

