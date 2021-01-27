Comcast (CMCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comcast stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

