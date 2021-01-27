Northrop Grumman (NOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $293.11 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

