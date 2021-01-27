Brokers Set Expectations for Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

STL stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.