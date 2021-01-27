Valero Energy Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.54) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($3.54) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.48). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,937.69, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

