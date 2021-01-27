Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Boosted by Wedbush

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,821,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 246,227 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 244,845 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

