Truist Securiti Weighs in on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of AIRC opened at $39.00 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.