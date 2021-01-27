Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SOI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

