Change Healthcare (CHNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Change Healthcare to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHNG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

