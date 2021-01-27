JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) to Overweight

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a C$72.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.09.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$46.81 and a one year high of C$67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.88.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

