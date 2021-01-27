Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Set at C$12.00 by Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.35.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$11.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.98. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Insiders have bought a total of 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 in the last three months.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.