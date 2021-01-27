Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Given a C$51.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$51.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.00.

TSE ENB opened at C$44.26 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6644282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

