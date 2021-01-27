Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.47.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

IMO opened at C$24.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a market cap of C$18.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.03.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.