Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $257.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

KSU opened at $211.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.44. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

