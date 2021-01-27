Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $86.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

MGA opened at $73.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $77.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Magna International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Magna International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

