Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $146.74 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $149.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

