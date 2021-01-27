Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading 9.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) shares traded up 9.3% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $0.90 to $1.30. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ur-Energy traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. 6,765,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,302,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 648,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.76% of Ur-Energy worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $173.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. On average, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

