Investors Purchase High Volume of Tootsie Roll Industries Call Options (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,804 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 18,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 43 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 83.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $156.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

