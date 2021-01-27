Aemetis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,061 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,192% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

AMTX stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $191.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

