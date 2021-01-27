Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $69.24. Approximately 16,369,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,997,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

Specifically, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,694,040 shares of company stock valued at $178,591,046 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,434,000 after buying an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

