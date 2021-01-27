National Beverage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,676 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 461 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Beverage by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

