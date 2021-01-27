Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 12.5% on Insider Selling

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $39.41. Approximately 785,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 382,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Specifically, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,267,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,286 shares of company stock worth $29,090,967 over the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after buying an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.