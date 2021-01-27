FY2020 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issued By Raymond James

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

BTG stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

