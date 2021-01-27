William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eHealth in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. William Blair also issued estimates for eHealth’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHTH. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 1,373.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

