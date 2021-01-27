Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

ACLS opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

