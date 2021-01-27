Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.15.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

