Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

ACLS opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

