Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.

APTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NYSE:APTS opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $593,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

