Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) vs. Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Critical Survey

Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Point to Point Methodics alerts:

81.1% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xerox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Point to Point Methodics and Xerox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A Xerox 3 3 0 0 1.50

Xerox has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.20%. Given Xerox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xerox is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Volatility and Risk

Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -32.12, meaning that its stock price is 3,312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xerox has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Xerox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Xerox $9.07 billion 0.46 $1.35 billion $3.55 5.94

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Point to Point Methodics.

Profitability

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A Xerox 13.35% 11.87% 4.33%

Summary

Xerox beats Point to Point Methodics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Point to Point Methodics Company Profile

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and production solutions; and IT services, such as PC and network infrastructure, communications technology, and network administration, as well as cloud and on-server support services. In addition, it provides FreeFlow a portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration to the processing of print job comprises file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing; XMPie, a personalization and communication software that support the needs of omni-channel communications customers; and DocuShare, a content management platform to capture, store, and share paper and digital content. Further, the company operates a network of centers that digitize and automate paper and digital workflows; and sells paper products, wide-format systems, and software and IT services. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through its direct sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Holdings Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Point to Point Methodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point to Point Methodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.