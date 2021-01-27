National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.08 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$110.00 price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.13.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$89.77 on Tuesday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$34.00 and a 1 year high of C$96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.34. The company has a market cap of C$921.85 million and a PE ratio of 33.24.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

