Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $994.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landstar System.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,226.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $13,596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landstar System by 198.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $158.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average is $131.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

