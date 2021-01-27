Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) Price Target to GBX 280

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TIFS opened at GBX 242.65 ($3.17) on Monday. TI Fluid Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 117.80 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.20 ($3.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

