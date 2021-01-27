FY2020 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Decreased by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.