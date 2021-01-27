Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST) PT Raised to GBX 84 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group plc (JUST.L) in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Just Group plc (JUST.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

Get Just Group plc (JUST.L) alerts:

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Monday. Just Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.15 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.74. The company has a market cap of £776.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1.87.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group plc (JUST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group plc (JUST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.