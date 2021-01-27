EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 510 ($6.66). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of EVR stock opened at GBX 516.20 ($6.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. EVRAZ plc has a 12 month low of GBX 200.60 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 541.77 ($7.08). The stock has a market cap of £7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 485.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.63.
EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Company Profile
