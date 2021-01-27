EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 510 ($6.66). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of EVR stock opened at GBX 516.20 ($6.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. EVRAZ plc has a 12 month low of GBX 200.60 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 541.77 ($7.08). The stock has a market cap of £7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 485.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.63.

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

