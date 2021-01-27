National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

