Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €175.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €177.13 ($208.39).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €163.00 ($191.76) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €179.50 ($211.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €150.85 and a 200 day moving average of €142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

