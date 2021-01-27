adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €310.00 by Berenberg Bank

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €310.00 ($364.71) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €268.72 ($316.14).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €276.70 ($325.53) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €289.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €271.49. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.