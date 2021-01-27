Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($1.73) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.74). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $141.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.19. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.