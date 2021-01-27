FY2020 EPS Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.63.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $201.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $206.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

