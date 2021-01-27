McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

