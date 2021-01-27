Schneider National (SNDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.18-1.22 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.37-0.41 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.89 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

