Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBK. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.34 ($6.28).

Get Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €5.65 ($6.65) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.44 and its 200-day moving average is €4.85. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.