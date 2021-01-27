LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LEO. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.56 ($7.72).

Get LEONI AG (LEO.F) alerts:

LEONI AG (LEO.F) stock opened at €10.31 ($12.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78. The company has a market capitalization of $336.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. LEONI AG has a 12 month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of €12.92 ($15.20). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.41.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.