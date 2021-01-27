Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) received a €29.50 ($34.71) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.50 ($31.18).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

JEN opened at €27.80 ($32.71) on Monday. Jenoptik AG has a 52-week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52-week high of €27.52 ($32.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.75.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.