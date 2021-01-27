Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Raised to C$7.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 276.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CVE EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

