Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) PT Set at €125.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.60 ($147.76).

Shares of ML stock opened at €111.15 ($130.76) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.90. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

