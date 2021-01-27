Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €52.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.20 ($57.88).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.