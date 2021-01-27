ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

ASAZY opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.